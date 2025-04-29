Open Menu

Barrister Saif Condemns India’s Ban On Pakistani Media Platforms

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Barrister Saif condemns India’s ban on Pakistani media platforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has strongly condemned India’s ban on Pakistani media’s digital platforms, calling it an attack on press freedom by a country that claims to be a democracy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Barrister Saif said the move was a deliberate attempt by the Indian government to conceal the truth about its false flag operations.

"The truth behind India’s fabricated narratives has already been exposed to the world. Such petty tactics will not succeed in suppressing reality," he said.

He emphasized that access to information is a fundamental right, and any attempt to deny people that right is a form of injustice.

"India’s actions not only violate democratic norms but are also damaging its global reputation," he added.

The advisor said that the Modi-led government’s repressive measures against media reflect desperation and fear of exposure.

He reiterated that the truth cannot be silenced and warned that India’s credibility continues to erode on the international stage.

Recent Stories

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

1 hour ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

16 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

16 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

16 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan