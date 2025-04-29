Barrister Saif Condemns India’s Ban On Pakistani Media Platforms
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has strongly condemned India’s ban on Pakistani media’s digital platforms, calling it an attack on press freedom by a country that claims to be a democracy.
In a statement issued on Monday, Barrister Saif said the move was a deliberate attempt by the Indian government to conceal the truth about its false flag operations.
"The truth behind India’s fabricated narratives has already been exposed to the world. Such petty tactics will not succeed in suppressing reality," he said.
He emphasized that access to information is a fundamental right, and any attempt to deny people that right is a form of injustice.
"India’s actions not only violate democratic norms but are also damaging its global reputation," he added.
The advisor said that the Modi-led government’s repressive measures against media reflect desperation and fear of exposure.
He reiterated that the truth cannot be silenced and warned that India’s credibility continues to erode on the international stage.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Saif condemns India’s ban on Pakistani media platforms6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs WASA to start Nullah Leh cleaning immediately6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals16 minutes ago
-
NA panel reviews SAFRON performance, local bodies’ devolution in AJK16 minutes ago
-
India used to allege Pakistan for own political, electoral gains: Former Foreign Secretary16 minutes ago
-
Open court held at FBR Dera office to resolve traders’ tax-related issues16 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown in Haro River, Haripur16 minutes ago
-
Health dept holds awareness walk36 minutes ago
-
3-member bike lifters’ gang busted, 20 motorcycles recovered36 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony46 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished46 minutes ago
-
Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness46 minutes ago