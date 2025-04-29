Barrister Saif condemns India’s ban on Pakistani media platforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has strongly condemned India’s ban on Pakistani media’s digital platforms, calling it an attack on press freedom by a country that claims to be a democracy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Barrister Saif said the move was a deliberate attempt by the Indian government to conceal the truth about its false flag operations.

"The truth behind India’s fabricated narratives has already been exposed to the world. Such petty tactics will not succeed in suppressing reality," he said.

He emphasized that access to information is a fundamental right, and any attempt to deny people that right is a form of injustice.

"India’s actions not only violate democratic norms but are also damaging its global reputation," he added.

The advisor said that the Modi-led government’s repressive measures against media reflect desperation and fear of exposure.

He reiterated that the truth cannot be silenced and warned that India’s credibility continues to erode on the international stage.