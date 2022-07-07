Barrister Saif condemns Jamdar police attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has condemned Jamdar Police Station attack in Mardan and said that culprits of the incident would be brought to court of law.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that a probe would be launched into the incident and elements involved would be arrested soon.

Appreciating performance of KP police force in line of duty he said that their sacrifices would not go vain and always be remembered.

He said that certain elements were trying to disrupt peace of the province. No one would be allowed to pursue their nefarious designs, he added. He also praised role of police, rescue workers and frontier constabulary to evacuate people that were stranded in Gomal flash floods.