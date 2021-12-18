Barrister Saif condemns killing of Umar Khitab in D.I.Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has condemned the killing of ANP candidate for city mayor D I Khan, Umar Khitab and expressed sorrow over the incident.

In a message issued here on Saturday, Barrister Saif condemned the incident and offered condolences to bereaved family members. He said that anti-state elements were trying to disrupt peace of the areas,adding they would be dealt accordingly.

He said that KP CM has taken notice of the incident and directives have been issued for immediate arrest of perpetrators. He also prayed to rest the departed in eternal abode with peace.