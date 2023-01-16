UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Condemns Murder Of Abdul Latif Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Barrister Saif condemns murder of Abdul Latif Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali has strongly condemned the murder of the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Abdul Latif Afridi, in Peshawar.

Terming it a tragic incident, he said the senior lawyer's murder would be investigated and the culprits would be brought to justice.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

