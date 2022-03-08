UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Condoles Deaths Of Policemen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Barrister Saif condoles deaths of policemen

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of police personnel in a road accident in Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of police personnel in a road accident in Shangla district.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to families of the martyrs and added that the best medical facilities would be provided to the injured.

He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

>