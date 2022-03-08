Barrister Saif condoles deaths of policemen

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of police personnel in a road accident in Shangla district

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to families of the martyrs and added that the best medical facilities would be provided to the injured.

He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.