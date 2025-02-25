Barrister Saif Congrats Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PFUJ
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 08:58 PM
Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Rana Azeem on his election as President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)
In his message, Barrister Dr.
Saif congratulated newly elected cabinet members stating that Rana Azeem’s victory reflects trust and confidence of journalist community. He emphasized that the newly elected cabinet and added that provincial government stands with newly elected PFUJ leadership in their struggle.
He also hoped that newly elected leadership would serve journalist community and remain actively engaged in addressing their concerns.
