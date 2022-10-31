UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Congratulates PTI's Workers Over Election Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday congratulated the party workers and voters on their victory in Kurram NA-45 by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday congratulated the party workers and voters on their victory in Kurram NA-45 by-election.

In a statement, he said rival political parties have been eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the PTI is the most popular political party in the province.

Barrister Saif said PTI would win the next general elections with clear majority and form governments in all provinces.

