UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Felicitates Newly Office Bearer Of PPC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Barrister Saif felicitates newly office bearer of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday felicitated the new office bearers of Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

In his message, Barrister Saif congratulated newly elected president Arshad Aziz Malik and his cabinet including General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, Finance Secretary Ammad Waheed, Joint Secretary Tayyab Usman and other General Body members.

Barrister Saif expressed hope that the newly elected cabinet would work for the welfare of the journalist community.

He assured that the provincial government would resolve journalist community problems on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Sunday Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Ben ..

UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Benedict XVI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.