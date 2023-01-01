Barrister Saif felicitates newly office bearer of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday felicitated the new office bearers of Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

In his message, Barrister Saif congratulated newly elected president Arshad Aziz Malik and his cabinet including General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, Finance Secretary Ammad Waheed, Joint Secretary Tayyab Usman and other General Body members.

Barrister Saif expressed hope that the newly elected cabinet would work for the welfare of the journalist community.

He assured that the provincial government would resolve journalist community problems on a priority basis.