Barrister Saif for policy implantation to address social issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, emphasizes the need for effective policies and their implementation to address critical issues including reproductive health and family planning.

Speaking as the chief guest at a meeting of the Peshawar Media Coalition on reproductive health and family planning, Barrister Dr. Saif highlighted the necessity of changing societal attitudes toward these matters. The meeting was attended by government officials, journalists, and experts.

He stated that lack of implementation of positive policies related to family planning is a social issue that requires consistent and robust government policies to resolve.

CM aide also emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between Federal and provincial governments to ensure proper resource allocation and achieve developmental objectives. He pointed out that family planning initiatives have faced controversy due to religious and social traditions.

He stressed the need to promote the significance of family planning by taking into account social and cultural values. He called for the development of an effective communication strategy to foster social attitudes conducive to positive change.

He also emphasized the role of media in fostering a conducive environment for behavioral change and promoting awareness regarding the importance of reproductive health and family planning.

