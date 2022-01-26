UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Inaugurates Covid 19 PCR Test Center At KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022

Barrister Saif inaugurates Covid 19 PCR Test Center at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday inaugurated the Covid-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test Center at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

Vice-Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director KMU Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL) Dr. Yasir Yousafzai, Director Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine Dr. Asif Ali, and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media after the inauguration, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said"The rapid rise in the Corona rate is a major challenge for all of us and the provincial government is taking all possible steps to address this challenge." He said"The services rendered by KMU-PHRL in connection with corona tests are commendable and now the management of PCR tests within the university will not only help in reducing the rush regarding tests at hospitals but there will also be more secure and free diagnostic facilities available to the people at this center." Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said"We are proud of the public services that KMU is rendering in dealing with the Corona pandemic by establishing of Corona Vaccination Center and PHRL.

" He said"Not only large scale vaccination is necessary to prevent a rapid increase in the rate of Corona but also timely utilization of PCR test facilities could be helpful in this regard." Earlier, vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq while briefing the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations said that so far 1.12 million tests have been conducted in KMU-PHRL and 4000-6000 tests are conducted here on daily basis.

He said that PHRL has been carrying out PCR tests since the beginning of the first wave of Covid 19 and during the last two years, 20 Corona test labs have been set up in the province from D.I. Khan up to Chitral.

He added that 13 of these labs have been set up in the public and 7 in the private sector. He said that PHRL has a highly trained staff and in addition to different variants, genome sequencing facilities are also available here.

In the end, the vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq presented the University shield to Special Assistant for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and thanked him for visiting the varsity.

