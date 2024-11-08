Barrister Saif Inaugurates Thalassemia Center At Alkhidmat Hospital
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Saif here Friday inaugurated a newly established Thalassemia Center at Alkhidmat Hospital Nishtarabad.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM aide emphasized the critical need of public awareness to combat the life threatening disease of thalassemia. He said that this hereditary disease not only results in the loss of precious lives but also leaves a lifelong impact on affected families causing enduring emotional trauma.
Barrister Dr Saif stressed that educating public and raising awareness about thalassemia prevention is imperative.
He highlighted that preventive measures such as pre-marital blood testing and other precautions can effectively curb the disease's spread.
He urged upon social organizations and public to actively contribute to this cause to safeguard society from thalassemia.
Commending Alkhidmat Foundation's dedication and relentless efforts in fight against thalassemia, he described the organization as a beacon of hope for the nation.
He reaffirmed commitment of KP government to fully supporting Alkhidmat Foundation in its mission to combat such diseases through collaborative efforts.
