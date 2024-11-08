Open Menu

Barrister Saif Inaugurates Thalassemia Center At Alkhidmat Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Barrister Saif inaugurates thalassemia center at Alkhidmat Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Saif here Friday inaugurated a newly established Thalassemia Center at Alkhidmat Hospital Nishtarabad.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM aide emphasized the critical need of public awareness to combat the life threatening disease of thalassemia. He said that this hereditary disease not only results in the loss of precious lives but also leaves a lifelong impact on affected families causing enduring emotional trauma.

Barrister Dr Saif stressed that educating public and raising awareness about thalassemia prevention is imperative.

He highlighted that preventive measures such as pre-marital blood testing and other precautions can effectively curb the disease's spread.

He urged upon social organizations and public to actively contribute to this cause to safeguard society from thalassemia.

Commending Alkhidmat Foundation's dedication and relentless efforts in fight against thalassemia, he described the organization as a beacon of hope for the nation.

He reaffirmed commitment of KP government to fully supporting Alkhidmat Foundation in its mission to combat such diseases through collaborative efforts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Blood

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

3 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

4 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

5 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

5 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

6 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

8 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan