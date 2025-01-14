Barrister Saif inspects modern academic, construction projects at Darul Uloom Haqqania

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif paid a visit to Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

He was accompanied by journalists, as well as Muhammad Israr Madani and Maulana Tahmeed Jan Azhari. During the visit, a detailed briefing was given on various departments, construction projects, including Jamia Masjid Maulana Abdul Haq (RA), the Shariat Hall, the modern academic block, and other projects.

Barrister Dr. Saif also inspected the modern central library, offices, computer lab, departments, and classrooms.

While addressing the students, Barrister Dr. Saif said that Darul Uloom Haqqania is not only an important religious institution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also of South Asia. He paid tribute to Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Haq (RA) and Shaheed Maulana Sami-ul-Haq (RA), stating that the academic contributions of Jamia Haqqania are globally recognized.

He emphasized that religious and sectarian harmony is the foundation of a peaceful society, and institutions like Darul Uloom Haqqania bear a great responsibility in this regard. Barrister Dr. Saif further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government holds the contributions of Darul Uloom Haqqania in high regard and values its relationship with the institution.

He added that this is an era of knowledge and reasoning, we must influence the world through our intellectual strength. Barrister Saif described the Jamia Masjid Maulana Abdul Haq (RA) and the modern academic block as unique examples of Islamic architecture and lauded the educational performance of Darul Uloom Haqqania, equating it to the standards of any top-tier university.

On this occasion, Deputy Administrator Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami praised Barrister Dr. Saif for playing a central role in resolving the conflict in Kurram through peaceful means. He stated that Darul Uloom Haqqania has always worked beyond sectarian differences to promote harmony among Shia, Sunni, and other schools of thought.

Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami added that islam teaches respect for humanity, and the fundamental objective of this institution is to create a peaceful and civilized society through the invitation to thought and good deeds. He presented Barrister Dr. Saif with the publications of Jamia Haqqania and an honorary shield.