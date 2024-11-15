Open Menu

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG Discuss Avenues For Mutual Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Friday met with the Iranian Consul General, Ali Banafshekhah at Iranian Consulate

The two sides discussed avenues for mutual cooperation and expressed a shared commitment to elevating bilateral relations.

The two sides discussed avenues for mutual cooperation and expressed a shared commitment to elevating bilateral relations.

Dr. Saif emphasized that as neighboring Muslim nations, it is crucial and in the best interests of both countries to strengthen their brotherly ties.

Highlighting the importance of unity among Muslim nations, he pointed to the European Union as a model where differences were set aside to focus on collective development.

He further emphasized the need for more frequent engagements between the Iranian Consulate and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, proposing the promotion of academic and socio-cultural activities alongside advancements in trade and commerce.

The Iranian Consul General affirmed that maintaining strong relations with Pakistan is a key priority of Iranian foreign policy.

He also highlighted the cordial relations between the leadership of both countries and stated that there are no barriers to enhancing these ties further.

He agreed with Dr. Saif on the importance of strengthening brotherly relations and emphasized the need to explore new avenues for deepening people-to-people contacts.



