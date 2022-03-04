Barrister Saif, Kamran Bangash inquire health of blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash here on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital where and inquired after health of the injured blast victims.

They visited different wards of the hospital and met with injured.

They directed hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the patients.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the government stood with the families of martyrs and injured of the blast in this hour of grief and sorrow. He said investigation was underway with different angles and the culprits would soon be brought to justice.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to patients and extra care should be made in their rehabilitation.