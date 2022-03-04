UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif, Kamran Bangash Inquire Health Of Blast Victims

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Barrister Saif, Kamran Bangash inquire health of blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash here on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital where and inquired after health of the injured blast victims.

They visited different wards of the hospital and met with injured.

They directed hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the patients.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the government stood with the families of martyrs and injured of the blast in this hour of grief and sorrow. He said investigation was underway with different angles and the culprits would soon be brought to justice.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to patients and extra care should be made in their rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Reading Muhammad Ali Government Best

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

5 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

33 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

59 minutes ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

3 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>