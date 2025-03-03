Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governmen,Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif,has praised the administration’s performance over the past year, highlighting significant achievements in financial reforms and development projects under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The KP government paid off 78.5 billion rupees in liabilities and achieved a 49% increase in revenue collection through effective tax restructuring measures.

A 70 billion rupees trust fund was established to ensure economic self-reliance, while the province recorded a 100 billion rupees budget surplus for the current year.

Additionally, a 169 billion rupees revenue surplus was achieved in just six months, far exceeding budgetary expectations.

Despite economic challenges, the KP government launched 625 public welfare projects in one year, addressing critical needs across various sectors. .

Barrister Saif said, “The KP government’s focus on transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth has set a new benchmark for governance. Our efforts are aimed at ensuring that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reap the benefits of these reforms.”