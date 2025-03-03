Barrister Saif Lauds KP Government’s Performance In One Year
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governmen,Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif,has praised the administration’s performance over the past year, highlighting significant achievements in financial reforms and development projects under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The KP government paid off 78.5 billion rupees in liabilities and achieved a 49% increase in revenue collection through effective tax restructuring measures.
A 70 billion rupees trust fund was established to ensure economic self-reliance, while the province recorded a 100 billion rupees budget surplus for the current year.
Additionally, a 169 billion rupees revenue surplus was achieved in just six months, far exceeding budgetary expectations.
Despite economic challenges, the KP government launched 625 public welfare projects in one year, addressing critical needs across various sectors. .
Barrister Saif said, “The KP government’s focus on transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth has set a new benchmark for governance. Our efforts are aimed at ensuring that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reap the benefits of these reforms.”
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held6 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert6 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered6 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds admissions’ test of its M.Phil and Ph.D programs6 minutes ago
-
Saudi King Salman’s Iftar, dates distribution program launched in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor distributes vegetable carts among poor people6 minutes ago
-
Two persons electrocuted, four others inured16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure: C&W Minister26 minutes ago
-
RWMC makes special arrangements for cleaning during rain26 minutes ago
-
Ramazand complaint desk set up at South Waziristan Lower26 minutes ago