Barrister Saif Lauds Pak Army, Judiciary's Role In National Development

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here on Friday paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Army, saying no one who loves Pakistan can deny the sacrifices of our armed forces for defending ideological and geographical frontiers of the country

"Pakistan Army is our army and protecting us and if anyone talks against Pak Army by using our name, we have nothing to do with it," the Chief Minister's Special Assistant said while addressing a press conference at Itila Cell, Civil Secretariat.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) strongly rejected propaganda against Pakistan Army and added that strict action would be taken against any such member at every forum including at Party level.

Similarly, he said that the judiciary was a respectable institution and its sanctity would be maintained. He however said that objections would be raised as legal rights.

Referring to the ISPR's press conference, Barrister Saif welcomed the position of the Pak Army that has cleared following the political situation.

The Opposition is master in running negative propaganda and they resorted to such tactics for their personal interest, he added.

Barrister Saif said that some people were having sleepless nights after watching the massive Peshawar rally of the PTI, adding that they had resorted to pitting Pak Army and PIT against each another to achieve their personnel and political gains.

He regretted that some events took place in the rally due to mismanagement for which, he said, an apology had sought from the press club.

He said the joint opposition included some bogus Names of a Jamaat-e-Islami member in a resolution against the Chief Minister. He asked Shahram Khan and the Speaker of the provincial assembly to investigate this incident.

He said that it was part of the political strategy of the PTI to continue its government in KP where there existed a strong opposition.

He said the party had decided to contest the Hangu elections.

