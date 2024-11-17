Open Menu

Barrister Saif Lauds Services Of Paraplegic Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif visited the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar here Sunday and visited various sections and departments, including rehabilitation wards for persons with disabilities (PWDs), the physio gym, orthotics department, autism section, clubfoot clinic, occupational therapy gym and several other areas.

Barrister Saif praised the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar as a unique national institution, providing exceptional rehabilitation services for PWDs in Pakistan and the neighboring country of Afghanistan.

He highlighted the Center's significant role in rehabilitating individuals with spinal cord injuries and disabilities resulting from accidents, empowering them to lead productive lives through comprehensive training programs.

He emphasized that the Center’s in-house workshop manufactures high-quality, customized wheelchairs and supportive devices, tailored to meet the specific needs of persons with disabilities.

These locally produced aids align with modern standards, offering improved functionality and comfort.

Barrister Saif recognized that these initiatives not only enhanced the quality of life for individuals with disabilities but also promote their financial independence by enabling active participation in economic activities.

Commending the Center’s exemplary contributions in rehabilitation and the production of customized assistive devices, Barrister Saif assured that the government would take serious measures to further develop this unique local industry.

He also emphasized the provincial government's commitment to prioritizing locally manufactured wheelchairs and supportive devices over imported ones, thereby promoting the indigenous industry and conserving valuable foreign exchange.

