Barrister Saif Pays Tribute To Master Sufi Bashir

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Barrister Saif pays tribute to Master Sufi Bashir

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here Thursday paid tribute to renowned Hindko poet and radio artist, Master Sufi Bashir Ahmad and said that he would be remembered for his contributions for promoting Hindko poetry and literature

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here Thursday paid tribute to renowned Hindko poet and radio artist, Master Sufi Bashir Ahmad and said that he would be remembered for his contributions for promoting Hindko poetry and literature.

Addressing a condolence reference held in memory of Sufi Bashir he said that Sufi Bashir was ardent lover of art, a famous literary figure and a personality who would always be remembered for his proficiency of Hindko language and passion to promote Hindko poetry.

Barrister Saif said that KP Information Department would extend its cooperation to film a documentary on the services of Sufi Bashir and added that provincial government has always given due representation to literary figures and artists' community.

Condolence reference was also attended by family members of Sufi Bashir, senior journalists, poets and radio artists.

