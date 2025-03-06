Barrister Saif praised PPC for production of customized wheelchairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif praised efforts of Paraplegic Center for rehabilitation of disabled and said that its manufacturing unit has achieved a milestone by providing customized wheelchairs to people.

He was the Chief Guest in an event held in PPC in connection with Wheelchair Day. He said that PPC is the only facility in country that is providing customized wheelchairs to patients according to their needs.

He also He reiterated the government’s determination to enhance its efforts in addressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities. He also appreciated local production of customized wheelchairs and commended Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of the Paraplegic Centre for his dedication to this cause.

Barrister Dr Saif also presented shields to staff demonstrated outstanding performance in wheelchair production and promotion.