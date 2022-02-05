UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Reiterates Resolve To Support Struggle Of Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 12:41 PM

Barrister Saif reiterates resolve to support struggle of Kashmiris

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris and said that they would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris and said that they would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support.

In a video message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that we fully support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to get right of self determination.

He said that comity of nations and international organisations should take notice of Indian brutalities and save besieged people of occupied valley.

He said that struggle of Kashmirs and sacrifices would pave way for their victory, and help them to get right of self determination.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Moral

Recent Stories

Intel community asked to take notice of human righ ..

Intel community asked to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor, CM lead Kashmir Solidarity Day rally

KP Governor, CM lead Kashmir Solidarity Day rally

4 minutes ago
 ‘India is threat to regional peace,’ PM Khan s ..

‘India is threat to regional peace,’ PM Khan says in China

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of IIOJK under ..

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of IIOJK under UNSC resolutions: President Dr ..

12 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz seeks to build trust in Washingto ..

Germany's Scholz seeks to build trust in Washington debut

12 minutes ago
 Austria Covid-19 'gargle' tests in expansion drive ..

Austria Covid-19 'gargle' tests in expansion drive

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>