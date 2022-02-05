Barrister Saif reiterates resolve to support struggle of Kashmiris

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris and said that they would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support

In a video message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that we fully support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to get right of self determination.

He said that comity of nations and international organisations should take notice of Indian brutalities and save besieged people of occupied valley.

He said that struggle of Kashmirs and sacrifices would pave way for their victory, and help them to get right of self determination.