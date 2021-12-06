Barrister Saif, Shah Farman discuss provincial political, administrative affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday called on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor House.

The governor felicitated Barrister Saif on his appointment and inclusion in the provincial cabinet, said an press release.

The two sides discussed overall political and administrative affairs in the province and measures being taken for the welfare of masses and development in the merged districts.