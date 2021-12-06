UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif, Shah Farman Discuss Provincial Political, Administrative Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Barrister Saif, Shah Farman discuss provincial political, administrative affairs

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday called on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday called on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor House.

The governor felicitated Barrister Saif on his appointment and inclusion in the provincial cabinet, said an press release.

The two sides discussed overall political and administrative affairs in the province and measures being taken for the welfare of masses and development in the merged districts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Muhammad Ali Cabinet

Recent Stories

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

4 minutes ago
 Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders expediting investigation int ..

Chief Minister orders expediting investigation into lynching case

5 minutes ago
 First Omicron case in Argentina

First Omicron case in Argentina

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.