Barrister Saif Stresses Social Media Regulation Against Anti-Pakistan Narrative
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday emphasized the need for regulating social media to counter anti-state propaganda.
Addressing a seminar titled “Holistic Appraisal of the Security and Governance Challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) he stressed that terrorism and governance remained critical challenges for Pakistan, underscoring the importance of a strong state-citizen narrative to prevent exploitation by extremist elements.
Senator Sitara Ayaz of the Awami National Party called for political unity to restore peace in KPK, urging an end to anti-military rhetoric and greater public engagement.
"It's time to connect with the people of KPK and empower them. We must put an end to the anti-military narrative," stated Sitara Ayaz.
Lieutenant General (retd) Hassan Azhar Hayat emphasized the critical need for inclusive stakeholder engagement and the urgent implementation of FATA reforms to ensure sustainable development in the region.
Irfan Ullah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ex-FATA Disabled Welfare Organization, urged the government to actively listen to the concerns of youth and religious scholars (Ulema) in the former tribal regions.
Speaking in the seminar, he said the state must address the grievances of FATA's youth and Ulema to ensure lasting peace and development.
He highlighted the severe lack of opportunities, saying, Education and employment prospects in the merged districts remain scarce, leaving the future of our youth uncertain.
He also called upon political parties to amplify the region's issues at every forum, emphasizing, political leaders must raise FATA's problems on all platforms to bring meaningful change.
Expressing optimism, he added, the day is not far when we will finally overcome terrorism and usher in an era of peace and prosperity.
Meanwhile, experts highlighted the urgency of implementing FATA reforms, addressing youth grievances, and improving education and employment opportunities in tribal areas.
Participants agreed that military operations alone are not the solution—administrative reforms, political consensus, and community engagement are vital for lasting stability. The collective resolve expressed at the seminar reflected optimism: the day is not far when Pakistan will be free from terrorism.
Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfikar Hameed, underscored the persistent challenges faced by the merged districts of the province, particularly financial constraints. He emphasized the need for strict enforcement of laws and improved mutual legal assistance to address these issues effectively.
