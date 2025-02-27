Barrister Saif To Attend World Wheelchair Day Event At PCP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, will participate in a special ceremony as the chief guest on Friday at Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) in connection with World Wheelchair Day.
A PCP statement said on Thursday the event will highlight the importance of wheelchairs in the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and emphasize the significance of this international day.
Additionally, the need for local wheelchair production will be discussed.
It is noteworthy that the Paraplegic Center Peshawar has established the country's only unique factory in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate for wheelchair manufacturing. This facility produces customized wheelchairs tailored to the age, condition, and physique of persons with disabilities. This initiative is not only a milestone for the PCP but also a matter of pride for the provincial government.
APP/vak
