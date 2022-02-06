UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Visit Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Barrister Saif visit Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday visited Provincial Ombudsman for Harassment Secretariat Peshawar and met with Provincial Ombudsman Rahshanda Naz.

Provincial Ombudsman Rakhshanda Naz has briefed the Special Assistant of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information on the performance of the organization and the challenges it is faced while dealing with the cases of women harassment in their workplaces.

She informed that all institutions have been directed to form committees to investigate incidents of harassment of women and fines have been imposed on institutions that do not take action and do not investigate incidents of harassment.

She said that under the Women's Rights to Property Act, widows evicted from property have been given these legitimate rights.

The role of the Provincial Ombudsman's Office is important in preventing incidents of harassment of women, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said after the briefing.

He said the women of the ombudsman's office are welcome to assist in the ongoing cases in other provinces. Establishment of separate desks for women of integrated districts will immediately address their grievances, the Special Assistant said.

He said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has delegated the power to redress grievances through provincial ombudsman under the Enforcement of Women's Rights to Property.

All issues facing the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat will be resolved, Saif assured. Ombudsman offices are being set up in integrated districts and remote areas to facilitate people without any political affiliation, he concluded.

