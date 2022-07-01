UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Visits Addicts Rehabilitation Center Faqirabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday visited Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center, Faqirabad and inspected its various sections

Speaking on the occasion, he said that efforts were underway to clear the province of drugs following directives of the chief minister. He said that at present 120 addicts were receiving treatment in the rehabilitation center and they all were screened and vaccinated at the time of admission.

He said that rehabilitated and recovered addicts were also being provided psychological and physical assistance in the center by the trained medical staff deputed in the center.

