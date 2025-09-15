Barrister Saif Visits Aghosh Centre Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:24 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, paid a visit to the Aghosh Centre in Kohat.
During the visit, Dr. Saif met with the orphaned children, spent time with them, and inspected their classrooms and hostel facilities. The administration briefed him in detail about the establishment, facilities, and overall performance of the centre.
The management informed that currently 104 children are enrolled at Aghosh Centre Kohat, where they are provided not only with quality free education but also with excellent boarding and food facilities.
To ensure holistic development, regular extracurricular activities are also organized.
It was further highlighted that the center spends approximately Rs. 20,000 per month on each child.
For better monitoring and security, CCTV cameras have been installed, while special focus is placed on the children’s psychological and social development to help them grow into balanced and responsible citizens.
Barrister Dr. Saif praised the facilities provided at the center and lauded this humanitarian initiative being carried out under Al-Khidmat Foundation. He said that supporting and educating orphaned and destitute children is a noble cause and a source of pride for the entire nation. He added that such institutions are a beacon of hope and a shining example of service to humanity.
It is worth mentioning that the first Aghosh Centre was established in 2005 under the patronage of Al-Khidmat Foundation, and today these centers are enlightening the future of thousands of children by providing them with quality education and upbringing.
