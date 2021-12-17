Barrister Saif visits Emergency Control Room set up for LG polls

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Friday visited Emergency Control Room set up at Chief Minister's Secretariat for local government elections and reviewed the arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Friday visited Emergency Control Room set up at Chief Minister's Secretariat for local government elections and reviewed the arrangements.

He said that the Emergency Control Room has been set up in the province on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to conduct elections in a peaceful and conducive environment.

He said the control room has become operational and will be functional till December 20, a day after the elections.

He said that staff will be present in the Emergency Control Room round the clock.

It will work in close liaison with the concerned stakeholders regarding information and emergency situations during the local government elections, he added.

Barrister Saif said that the control room will notify the administration, police and law enforcement agencies in case of any untoward incident or emergency.

He said information regarding any untoward incident or law and order situation during the elections will be provided directly to the Chief Minister.

The control room can be contacted on emergency number 091-111-712-713 WhatsApp 0345-9687099 and fax 091-9210707, he added.