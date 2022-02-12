UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Visits Galiyat Snow Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

Special Assistant Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday visited the second day of the Galiyat Snow Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday visited the second day of the Galiyat Snow Festival.

Special Assistant Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif meet with the visitors and players participating in the snow festival besides other snow sports activities in Nathiagli.

Barrister Saif travels with tourists on an electric cart.

The Electric cart service is being provided free of cost to tourists, Barrister Saif told media men during his visit.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking steps to promote winter tourism, Barrister Saif said and similarly such snow festivals are being continued in Kalam, Chitral and Dir Upper as well. A large number of tourists are present in Galiyat during the three-day snow festival. Promotion of tourism is important for economic activities, Barrister Saif said.

