UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Visits PPC, Congrats New Office Bearers

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 08:27 PM

Barrister Saif visits PPC, congrats new office bearers

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif Friday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated newly elected cabinet of the club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif Friday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated newly elected cabinet of the club.

Congratulating newly elected president and office bearers of PPC, he said that new cabinet would work more enthusiastically for the welfare of journalists' fraternity.

He said that following directives of CM, Department of Information and Public Relations has taken result oriented steps for the development and welfare of journalists.

The provincial government was providing possible assistance to journalists enabling them to dispose professional obligations in a congenial and free environment; he said and added that provincial cabinet has also approved a housing scheme for journalists in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on development, welfare of downtrodd ..

Govt focusing on development, welfare of downtrodden: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely in Country

Partly cloudy weather likely in Country

3 minutes ago
 PTI believes in fulfilling its promises: Hasaan Kh ..

PTI believes in fulfilling its promises: Hasaan Khawar

5 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kg cyli ..

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs69.63 per 11.8-kg cylinder

5 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go a ..

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

5 minutes ago
 CM Sindh directs PHE dept. to complete 151 on-goin ..

CM Sindh directs PHE dept. to complete 151 on-going water supply schemes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.