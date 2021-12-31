Barrister Saif visits PPC, congrats new office bearers

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif Friday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated newly elected cabinet of the club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif Friday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated newly elected cabinet of the club.

Congratulating newly elected president and office bearers of PPC, he said that new cabinet would work more enthusiastically for the welfare of journalists' fraternity.

He said that following directives of CM, Department of Information and Public Relations has taken result oriented steps for the development and welfare of journalists.

The provincial government was providing possible assistance to journalists enabling them to dispose professional obligations in a congenial and free environment; he said and added that provincial cabinet has also approved a housing scheme for journalists in Peshawar.