Barrister Saif Vows To Defeat Indian Aggression & Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif
declared that Pakistan is fully prepared to counter any hostile actions from India, emphasizing that the nation’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies stand united against external threats.
In a statement, he said that the Pakistan Army has already humiliated India by delivering a strong response on the eastern border, and any attempts by India-backed militants to destabilize the western frontier will also be crushed.
He accused India of sponsoring terrorist activities in KP, vowing that such elements will face severe consequences.
Praising the bravery of the KP Police, the advisor highlighted their relentless efforts in combating terrorism and foiling enemy plots.
He assured that the sacrifices of police personnel in the fight against militancy will not be forgotten.
Referring to the recent attack on police in Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Saif expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and affirmed that the provincial government will ensure justice is served.
He reiterated the administration’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to uphold peace and security in the region.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Saif vows to defeat Indian aggression & terrorism6 minutes ago
-
IGP orders immediate relief for policemen6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Nepal pledge regional climate cooperation amid broader peace efforts6 minutes ago
-
SHRC condemns recent unprovoked Indian aggression against Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam visits home of martyred Redar Operator; pays rich tributes to sacrfices of armed forces26 minutes ago
-
Journalists' sacrifices will never be forgotten: Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah26 minutes ago
-
SCCI lauds Pak armed forces26 minutes ago
-
UK Deputy High Commissioner calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker26 minutes ago
-
Federal ministers condole death of Irfan Daha36 minutes ago
-
Man dies of suffocation36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on overpricing, quacks36 minutes ago
-
Punjab enrolls 1.4 million out-of-school children: Rana Sikandar Hayat46 minutes ago