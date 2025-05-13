Open Menu

Barrister Saif Vows To Defeat Indian Aggression & Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif

declared that Pakistan is fully prepared to counter any hostile actions from India, emphasizing that the nation’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies stand united against external threats.

In a statement, he said that the Pakistan Army has already humiliated India by delivering a strong response on the eastern border, and any attempts by India-backed militants to destabilize the western frontier will also be crushed.

He accused India of sponsoring terrorist activities in KP, vowing that such elements will face severe consequences.

Praising the bravery of the KP Police, the advisor highlighted their relentless efforts in combating terrorism and foiling enemy plots.

He assured that the sacrifices of police personnel in the fight against militancy will not be forgotten.

Referring to the recent attack on police in Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Saif expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and affirmed that the provincial government will ensure justice is served.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to uphold peace and security in the region.

