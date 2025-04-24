PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the KP Chief Minister,l on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali

has strongly criticized India's response to the recent Pahalgam incident, calling it "deeply regrettable and condemnable.

"

In a statement , he accused the Modi government of having "malicious intentions," stating that India is using the incident as part of a conspiracy to falsely blame Pakistan.

He warned that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

Dr. Saif emphasized the need for national unity and political stability in Pakistan to counter what he described as India's "sinister agenda."

He said that Pakistan's nation and security forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to any Indian adventurism.