UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Welcomes Saudi-Iran Agreement To Re-establish Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Barrister Saif welcomes Saudi-Iran agreement to re-establish relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has welcomed the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the restoration of diplomatic ties.

In a statement, he described the development as remarkable and predicted that it would have tremendous benefits not only for Iran and Saudi Arabia but also for Pakistan and the wider middle East region.

Muhammad Saif also highlighted China's pivotal role in the context of this agreement, pointing to the country's paramount status and significance in regional affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Iran China Saudi Arabia Middle East Muhammad Ali Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.