Barrister Saif welcomes Saudi-Iran agreement to re-establish relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has welcomed the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the restoration of diplomatic ties.

In a statement, he described the development as remarkable and predicted that it would have tremendous benefits not only for Iran and Saudi Arabia but also for Pakistan and the wider middle East region.

Muhammad Saif also highlighted China's pivotal role in the context of this agreement, pointing to the country's paramount status and significance in regional affairs.