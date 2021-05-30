Barrister Sultan accuses PML-N AJK govt of pre-poll rigging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday accused Pakistan Muslim League AJK government of pre-poll rigging before upcoming general elections of AJK Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that recently releasing of funds for roads and many other projects in various Constituencies and provision of jobs to its workers was a tantamount of pre poll rigging.

Reacting on the statement of Prime Minister AJK Farooq Haider Khan, he said that his allegation of rigging was baseless.

He said that AJK Council has no more role in elections despite that giving such statements would spoil the environment.

He said AJK Prime Minister was afraid as PML-N central government has also released funds and approved development projects during previous general elections.

He said that PTI government had released maximum funds for AJK and doubled its budget during last two and half years, adding that it was its top priority to initiate work on mega development projects in AJK as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that health cards would also be issued to all the people in AJK.

He said PTI was the center of attraction for the people of AJK due to its pro poor policies.

The former Prime Minister said that PTI wants free, fair and transparent elections in AJK to end the allegations of rigging after elections.

He said that he would like all candidates contest elections in a good manner. He said that Chief Election Commissioner should devise a code of conduct for the elections in consultation with all political parties.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case in an effective manner at the United Nations General Assembly and exposed the real face of India before the comity of nations," he said adding the government of Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiri people in their struggle to get freedom from the Indian occupation forces, he said.

Replying a question, he said that PTI would contest elections in AJK without making any electoral alliance with any political party and will pursue the policy of indiscriminate accountability in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).