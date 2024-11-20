Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian problems on priority

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has assured that all the unresolved issues of Kotli district would be resolved on a priority basis

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has assured that all the unresolved issues of Kotli district would be resolved on a priority basis. Addressing a huge public gathering held at Captain House by Mayor Municipal Corporation Kotli Chudhary Muhammad Taj in KotlionWednesday, the president said that practical steps were being taken to address the problems being faced by the people.

He said that the construction process of all major and link roads in and around the city would start soon. The government, he said, had recently approved a health package worth more than 800 million rupees.

"This historic health-package will bring revolutionary changes in the health sector", he said, adding that the health package would also provide job opportunity to hundreds of people.He said that the government would also announce an education package to bring further improvement in the education sector.

The president on the occasion, thanked the people of Kotli for according him a rousing welcome on his arrival to the city.The president paid eulogizing tributes to his devoted companion Captain Sadruddin. " His selfless services will always be remembered", he added.In his address, the president strongly condemned Indian government's policy of oppression and suppression against Kashmiris in the Indian held territory.

The new wave of oppression that the Indian government started in occupied Kashmir following the revocation of the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, shows no signs of abating."During the past three decades, more than one lakh Kashmiris have been martyred in occupied Kashmir", he remarked.

"Thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders have been imprisoned so far, more than 23,000 women have become widows and more than 1 lakh children have become orphans", the president said.Under these difficult circumstances, he said, " It is the duty of every Kashmiri to raise his voice in favour of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir at every forum", Barrister Chaudhry said.

The president, on the occasion, assured the people of occupied Kashmir of the AJK government's all out support in their struggle for right to self determination.Earlier, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was given a grand welcome on his arrival to Kotli.

The public meeting hosted by Mayor Municipal Corporation Kotli Chaudhry Muhammad Taj was presided over by Presidential Advisor Chaudhry Muhammad Mehboob and addressed by Minister for Finance Chaudhry Akhlaq, Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar and others.