Barrister Sultan briefs British MPs on latest situation in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood while highlighting the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir said that it was high time that the British parliament should play its due role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood while highlighting the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir said that it was high time that the British parliament should play its due role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said this while briefing the British Members of Parliament in the House of Commons London on Thursday, said a media release here.

The briefing was attended and addressed by a large number of British MPs including Catherine West the shadow Foreign Minister, former Labor Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Gywnne, Rachel Hopkins, Kate Hollern, Lord Qurban, Naz Shah, Jack Brereton, Khalid Mahmood, Imran Hussain, Mohammad Yasin, Rehman Chishti, Tahir Ali, Paul Bristow , Liam Byrne, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Zara Sultana, Spellet Robbie Moore, Jonath Giles, Steve Baker, Jim Shannon, James Daly, Richard Bergeron and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said, "India has been committing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir since 1947, but situation in the restive region has deteriorated to alarming levels since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status in 2019".

The Indian racist regime, he said, was hell bent on usurping the rights of the people, taking hold of the territory to grab it completely.

The president said that the main purpose of his visit to Europe and the United Kingdom was to apprise the world about the dangerous situation Kashmiris in the Indian occupied territory have been stuck in for the past several decades.

He said that the time has come that the British MPs should play their part in stopping the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and for the release of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners. He said that it was unfortunate that the Indian court had convicted Malik in a fake and politically motivated case.

On this occasion, the Defense Committee formed for the release of Yasin Malik briefed the British Parliamentarians about the unjust sentencing of Yasin Malik by an Indian court. Copies of the sentence were also distributed amongst the participants of the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the British Parliamentarians condemned the ongoing atrocities and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir and declared their support for the Kashmiri people's right to self determination.

The parliamentarians assured the AJK president that they would raise the issue in the British parliament and other important forums. They said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also be asked to play his role regarding the release of Yassin Malik.

They said that Trade talks between India and the UK would be made conditional on cessation of human rights abuses in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Similarly, they said that the British Prime Minister and the British Foreign Secretary would be asked to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue that happens to be the main cause and consequence of rights violation in the region.