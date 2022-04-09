MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 08 (APP) ::President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, being a Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities, chaired a meeting of the Senate of Women's University Bagh in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Women University Bagh Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed on the occasion briefed the President about on the ongoing programs, projects as well as the problems being faced by the university.

He also presented the varsity's annual report to the President.

Ends/ahr