Barrister Sultan examines development projects in Mirpur

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday reviewed the progress on ongoing construction work on Allama Iqbal Road during his visit to Mirpur.

On this occasion, Executive Engineer public Works Highways Mirpur Najam-ul-Hassan Gilani gave a detailed briefing to the President about the ongoing construction work.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that no compromise will be made on the quality and standard in the construction of Allama Iqbal Road Mirpur.

He said that the construction and development of Mirpur city was his top priority and all resources will be utilized in this regard.

He said that all the big and small roads of Mirpur would be constructed on an immediate and priority basis.He thanked the people of Mirpur for their consistent support and electing him as a member of the assembly 9 times." I am the only politician of Azad Kashmir who has the unique honor of being elected as a member of the assembly 9 times", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding that the construction and development of Mirpur had always been his top priority.

The government, he said, was playing its full role in solving public problems."In order to provide quality health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir, the government has approved an historic health package of Rs 844.9 million", the president said, adding upgradation of District Hospital Mirpur and Teaching Hospital, establishment of Basic Health Units and 9 new First Aid Posts at the Union Council and ward levels were part of the health package.

"The establishment of a lorry depot, vegetable market, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh library in Mirpur are amongst the key projects that were launched and completed during his government", he said, adding that work on Rathoa Haryam Bridge project has been started and will hopefully be completed within a stipulated time frame.Meanwhile, the president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry appreciated the Kashmiri expatriate community's role in promoting Kashmir cause at international level.

"The Kashmir cause is alive at the global level, because of the tireless efforts of the overseas community", he said while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by Chaudhry Muhammad Sardar. Referring to the simmering situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president strongly condemned the relentless suppression of Kashmiri people at the hands of RSS influenced regime led by Narendra Modi.

He said that the situation in the held territory has worsened following the abrogation of article 370 by the Indian government.

He said that it was high time that the global community must come forward in a big way to help resolve Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest and rights violations in the region