Barrister Sultan felicitates PFUJ office bearers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while extending his heartfelt felicitations to the newly-elected body of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), expressed the hope that the PFUJ would raise the issue of media censorship in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that the PFUJ leadership deserved appreciation for promoting and encouraging quality journalism in the country.

He said that the PFUJ has toiled hard for press freedom in the country. "I hope that newly-elected office bearers including PFUJ President Afzal Butt, Arshad Ansari, Asad Pathan and others would play their much-needed role to expose Indian government's fascist mindset and its brutal suppression in the occupied Kashmir."