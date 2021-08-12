Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) AJK chapter President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has filed nominations papers for the election of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after his party nominated him for the slot

Federal Minister Kashmir and GB affairs Ali Amin Gandapur had announced his name for the election of president Yesterday night after approval from chairman PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Barrister Sultan's nominations were proposed by PTI member Assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmad and Dewan Mohiuddin While Pakistan People's party candidate Mian Abdul Waheed filed his nomination papers for the slot as joint opposition candidate.

The Presidential elections will held on 17th of this month in AJK legislative Assembly while newly elected President will take oath of his office of 24th of August. PTI being a largest party in AJK Assembly is expected to get elected its candidate Barrister Sultan as President.