UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Files Nomination Papers For President Slot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) AJK chapter President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has filed nominations papers for the election of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after his party nominated him for the slot

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) AJK chapter President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has filed nominations papers for the election of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after his party nominated him for the slot.

Federal Minister Kashmir and GB affairs Ali Amin Gandapur had announced his name for the election of president Yesterday night after approval from chairman PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Barrister Sultan's nominations were proposed by PTI member Assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmad and Dewan Mohiuddin While Pakistan People's party candidate Mian Abdul Waheed filed his nomination papers for the slot as joint opposition candidate.

The Presidential elections will held on 17th of this month in AJK legislative Assembly while newly elected President will take oath of his office of 24th of August. PTI being a largest party in AJK Assembly is expected to get elected its candidate Barrister Sultan as President.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From Nomination Papers Opposition

Recent Stories

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

4 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave ..

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

4 minutes ago
 I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriat ..

I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: Presi ..

4 minutes ago
 NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free m ..

NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

7 minutes ago
 Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillan ..

Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillance purpose

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.