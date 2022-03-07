UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan For Observing Zero Tolerance Policy To End Corruption In AJK

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Barrister Sultan for observing zero tolerance policy to end corruption in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that he believed in using a zero tolerance policy against corruption and he had informed the government and relevant agencies in this regard

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that he believed in using a zero tolerance policy against corruption and he had informed the government and relevant agencies in this regard. He said that the Accountability Act he had enacted during his tenure as Prime Minister was abolished by the successive governments due to which the accountability process remained suspended for many years.

The AJK President said this while addressing a swearing in ceremony of the board of Education Employees Welfare Association here on Monday.

Chairman Board of Education Prof. Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim, President of Board of Education Employees Welfare Association Yasir Chaudhry, Secretary General Muhammad Shaukat Khan, Mirza Khalil and several others were present on the occasion.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary lamented that some imported (outsiders) people have opened shops of corruption in Mirpur, which won't be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Finding solution to the problems faced by the people of Mirpur is my first and top most priority", the President said adding that whatever he had achieved so far in politics was due to the unconditional love of the people of the lake view city. "While we are striving for progress and prosperity of the liberated territory, our struggle to project and promote Kashmiris' just cause at the international level will continue", he said, adding that aggressive measures were being taken to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level.

Barrister Chaudhary said that his recent visit to Dubai was part of this campaign to sensitize the world about the early settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said that in the light of the decisions of the All Parties Kashmir Conference, a Kashmir rally is being held in the capital Muzaffarabad on March 17.

The solidarity rally he said would be attended by leaders of all social, political and religious parties of the region.

The AJK president on the occasion hailed the performance and standard of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Intermediate and Secondary Education Board. He said that the literacy rate in Azad Kashmir was far higher than all the provinces of Pakistan.

He, however, maintained that there was a dire need to improve the standard of education keeping in view the international requirements.

Regarding the simmering situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that after the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A the BJP government was hatching conspiracies to install a Hindu Chief Minister thereby redrawing electoral maps in the territory.

He said that India's nefarious designs to change the demographics of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir would be exposed.

Hailing the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, Barrister Chaudhary said that the matchless sacrifices rendered by the people in IoK have brought Kashmir at center stage at world level.

Later, the AJK President administered oath to the newly elected body of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Education Employees Welfare Association.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister World Education Dubai Visit Jammu Progress Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir March All Government Top Love

Recent Stories

KP Health deptt ask districts affected from Leshma ..

KP Health deptt ask districts affected from Leshmanisis to submit plan for preve ..

18 seconds ago
 Opposition's no-trust 'bubble' to burst soon: Chau ..

Opposition's no-trust 'bubble' to burst soon: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

19 seconds ago
 Govt completing low-cost housing projects on prior ..

Govt completing low-cost housing projects on priority basis: Prime Minister

21 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

23 seconds ago
 PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring e ..

Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring efforts in building society

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>