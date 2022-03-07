Barrister Sultan for observing zero tolerance policy to end corruption in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that he believed in using a zero tolerance policy against corruption and he had informed the government and relevant agencies in this regard

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that he believed in using a zero tolerance policy against corruption and he had informed the government and relevant agencies in this regard. He said that the Accountability Act he had enacted during his tenure as Prime Minister was abolished by the successive governments due to which the accountability process remained suspended for many years.

The AJK President said this while addressing a swearing in ceremony of the board of Education Employees Welfare Association here on Monday.

Chairman Board of Education Prof. Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim, President of Board of Education Employees Welfare Association Yasir Chaudhry, Secretary General Muhammad Shaukat Khan, Mirza Khalil and several others were present on the occasion.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary lamented that some imported (outsiders) people have opened shops of corruption in Mirpur, which won't be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Finding solution to the problems faced by the people of Mirpur is my first and top most priority", the President said adding that whatever he had achieved so far in politics was due to the unconditional love of the people of the lake view city. "While we are striving for progress and prosperity of the liberated territory, our struggle to project and promote Kashmiris' just cause at the international level will continue", he said, adding that aggressive measures were being taken to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level.

Barrister Chaudhary said that his recent visit to Dubai was part of this campaign to sensitize the world about the early settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said that in the light of the decisions of the All Parties Kashmir Conference, a Kashmir rally is being held in the capital Muzaffarabad on March 17.

The solidarity rally he said would be attended by leaders of all social, political and religious parties of the region.

The AJK president on the occasion hailed the performance and standard of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Intermediate and Secondary Education Board. He said that the literacy rate in Azad Kashmir was far higher than all the provinces of Pakistan.

He, however, maintained that there was a dire need to improve the standard of education keeping in view the international requirements.

Regarding the simmering situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that after the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A the BJP government was hatching conspiracies to install a Hindu Chief Minister thereby redrawing electoral maps in the territory.

He said that India's nefarious designs to change the demographics of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir would be exposed.

Hailing the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, Barrister Chaudhary said that the matchless sacrifices rendered by the people in IoK have brought Kashmir at center stage at world level.

Later, the AJK President administered oath to the newly elected body of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Education Employees Welfare Association.