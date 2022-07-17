UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan For Vibrant Diplomatic Drive To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Barrister Sultan for vibrant diplomatic drive to resolve Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 16 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Saturday said that an effective global diplomatic campaign was need of the hour to resolve the decade old Kashmir dispute.

Kashmiri leadership in Belgium and European Parliament can play an important role by raising the Kashmir issue and bringing an end to the spate of violence and bloodshed in IIOJ&K, he said this while talking to Executive Director Kashmiri Scandinavian Council (KSC) Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan at Kashmir House.

He vowed to launch a full-fledged diplomatic and political campaign to apprise the world about the grave situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Barrister Sultan said that it was the foremost priority of AJK government to raise the Kashmir issue at global level.

Lauding the services of KSC for Kashmir cause, the AJK president said that the Kashmiri diaspora community settled abroad has played a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international fora.

He said that a protest demonstration is being arranged and planned in New York on the occasion of United Nations General Assembly session in September this year. He said that Kashmir is a United Nations recognized disputed territory and its resolution is must for permanent peace in the subcontinent.

The AJK president said despite using all means of oppression and suppression, India had miserably failed to break Kashmiris resolve and their voice for freedom struggle.

He urged the international community to help resolve Kashmir dispute by bringing India to the dialogue table and stopping human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiris. He said Kashmiris are being deprived off their right of self determination.

Lauding the sacrifices given by the Kashmiri people during the last 75 years, the AJK president said that AJK is a base camp of freedom struggle in the true sense, where from a strong and effective diplomatic campaign is being launched to promote the Kashmir's cause and expose India's ugly face at the international level.

During the meeting Ali Shahbnawaz briefed Barrister Sultan Mehmood on the role of Kashmir Scandinavian Council in raising the Kashmir dispute and Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K in the Norwegian Parliament.

Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan said that Norwegian government's interest to help resolve the Kashmir issue is a significant and commendable development. He pointed out that Norway has always played a key role in internationalizing the Kashmir dispute and has supported its peaceful settlement.

He said that due to restrictions on local leadership of IIOJ&K, there is no other way to raise the issue internationally. The Kashmiri diaspora by contributing their part, have raised successfully the voice of Kashmiris globally.

Ali Shahnawaz urged Barrister Sultan to visit Europe and US to activate the Kashmiri leadership there for raising the human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupied forces in IIOJ&K.

