UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barrister Sultan, Kashmir Affairs Minister Gandapur Discuss Current Situation In IOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Barrister Sultan, Kashmir affairs minister Gandapur discuss current situation in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday called on Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and discussed the current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The minister for Kashmir affairs said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

He said Kashmir issue had been sensitized across the world due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's effective diplomacy.

He assured the government's commitment to go to any extent to help realize the dreams of Kashmiris of getting freedom from Indian occupation.

Gandapur said Kashmiris had been fighting for their just cause of right to self-determination for the last 72 years.

He said India despite its barbaric campaign against the innocent population of Kashmir could not subdue their voice of freedom.

The minister also appreciated the sacrifices given by the Kashmiris for Kashmir cause.

He asked the international human rights organizations to openly speak against human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also asked the international community to take notice of war crime of Indian forces in IOJ&K. He said regional peace in danger due to aggressive attitude of India.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said Kashmris would fight for the freedom struggle till last breath. He said Indian aggression could not defeat the courage of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

32 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

33 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

33 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.