Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday met US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Washington and appraised her human rights abuse in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), said a media release by his office .

President Chaudhry briefed the US Congresswoman on the latest situation in IIOJ&K. Barrister Chaudhry while referring to the simmering situation in the held territory said that the United States should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and stopping human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. During the meeting, the US Congress member said that she would play her role to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum.