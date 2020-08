Barrister Sultan Mehmood calls on Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir's former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, also the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK chapter, discussed issues of mutual interest with the Prime Minister, a statement said.