ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday.

The matters pertaining to the overall situation of AJK and progress on development projects came under discussion, a PM Office statement said.