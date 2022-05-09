UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Felicitates Newly Elected Pak-Kashmir Origin British Councilors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry felicitates newly elected Pak-Kashmir origin British councilors

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while congratulating the newly elected British councilors of Kashmiri and Pakistani origin has expressed the hope that they would become the voice of the oppressed people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in and outside the UK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while congratulating the newly elected British councilors of Kashmiri and Pakistani origin has expressed the hope that they would become the voice of the oppressed people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in and outside the UK.

"It is quite heartening to see that a sizable number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis have emerged victorious in the recent local council elections in the UK", the AJK President said in.a statement on Monday adding that several MPs of Kashmiri and Pakistani descent were also elected in the British Parliament during the previous parliamentary elections.

Terming it as a welcome development, Barrister Chaudhary said that Kashmir diaspora community settled in the UK has a huge role to play in keeping Kashmir alive on the world stage.

He expressed the hope that besides resolving the problems of their people at the local level, the newly elected officials of the Local Council would become a voice for the voiceless people of the Indian occupied Kashmir who have been reeling under the Indian oppression.

