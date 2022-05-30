Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said active participation of the private sector in the region's development process was imperative to achieve the goal of a developed and economically self-sufficient state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said active participation of the private sector in the region's development process was imperative to achieve the goal of a developed and economically self-sufficient state.

"Along with the government the private sector should come forward in a big way and play its role in materializing the lofty goal of self-reliance and self-sufficiency in the state," the AJK president said while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of a private business center at Dadyal town of Mirpur district.

He appreciated the decision of setting up a commercial center with state-of-the-art facilities.

Highlighting the role of the private sector in the development of society, he said that in the modern world the public-private-partnership played a key role in achieving development goals besides overcoming other problems.

During his previous government, he said, he had initiated a number of development projects, including the Jagran Hydel power project.

He said the present government would encourage the public-private-partnership to improve the lives of common people and overcome the growing unemployment in the region.

Later, the AJK President while addressing the media and senior leaders at the residence of Communications Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, said the campus of Mirpur University of Science and Technology would be set up in Dadyal so that students should have easy access to educational facilities at the local level.

The president said he had issued directives in this regard and the campus would be operational very soon.

He assured the people of Dadyal that the government would spare no efforts in resolving their problems. "Welfare of the people is the government's sole agenda", he said, adding that all possible steps would be taken to resolve problems and improve the living standard of the people.

Minister for Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Finance Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member Kashmir Council Shujja Rathore and others were also present on the occasion.