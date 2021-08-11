UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Nominated For AJK Presidential Candidate: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Barrister Sultan nominated for AJK presidential candidate: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said Barrister Sultan Mehmood had been nominated as presidential candidate for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said Barrister Sultan Mehmood had been nominated as presidential candidate for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the name of Barrister Sultan Mehmood as he held a prominent position in the AJK politics, said a news release.

The presidential election for AJK would be held on August 17, he added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to redress complaints of oversea ..

Steps being taken to redress complaints of overseas: Minister

2 minutes ago
 US, Mexico to Hold Economic Meeting on September 9 ..

US, Mexico to Hold Economic Meeting on September 9 in Washington - White House

2 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Austin Discuss Results of Russian-US Strat ..

Shoigu, Austin Discuss Results of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks - Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves 54 MW Attabad Power Project wort Rs ..

ECNEC approves 54 MW Attabad Power Project wort Rs 21.27 b

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy, Merkel to Discuss Security Guarantees L ..

Zelenskyy, Merkel to Discuss Security Guarantees Linked to Nord Stream 2 on Aug ..

2 minutes ago
 Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.