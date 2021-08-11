Barrister Sultan nominated for AJK presidential candidate: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said Barrister Sultan Mehmood had been nominated as presidential candidate for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the name of Barrister Sultan Mehmood as he held a prominent position in the AJK politics, said a news release.

The presidential election for AJK would be held on August 17, he added.