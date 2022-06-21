Barrister Sultan seeks Australian mediation to resolve Kashmir issue.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said Australia can play the vital role in mediation between the two countries (India and Pakistan) on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said Australia can play the vital role in mediation between the two countries (India and Pakistan) on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

The AJK president expressed these views while talking to Australian High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen who called on him at Kashmir House, said an official release here.

Political Secretary of the Australian High Commission, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, The President said, "Australia enjoys good relations with both the countries (India and Pakistan) and being a champion of human rights it can play vital role in bringing both the neighbors on the negotiating table for peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute.

"Similarly, the Australia could arrange Intra-Kashmir Dialogue so that Kashmiris on both sides could come together and play the role of a bridge between Pakistan and India"', he said.

Referring to his recent visit to the UK and Europe, President Chaudhry said that it was heartening to note that the international community was now gradually realizing the importance of early resolution of the Kashmir problem.