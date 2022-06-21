UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Seeks Australian Mediation To Resolve Kashmir Issue.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Barrister Sultan seeks Australian mediation to resolve Kashmir issue.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said Australia can play the vital role in mediation between the two countries (India and Pakistan) on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said Australia can play the vital role in mediation between the two countries (India and Pakistan) on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

The AJK president expressed these views while talking to Australian High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen who called on him at Kashmir House, said an official release here.

Political Secretary of the Australian High Commission, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, The President said, "Australia enjoys good relations with both the countries (India and Pakistan) and being a champion of human rights it can play vital role in bringing both the neighbors on the negotiating table for peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute.

"Similarly, the Australia could arrange Intra-Kashmir Dialogue so that Kashmiris on both sides could come together and play the role of a bridge between Pakistan and India"', he said.

Referring to his recent visit to the UK and Europe, President Chaudhry said that it was heartening to note that the international community was now gradually realizing the importance of early resolution of the Kashmir problem.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Australia Europe Visit Jammu United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Safety of commuters to be ensured at any cost on H ..

Safety of commuters to be ensured at any cost on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway: Asad M ..

2 minutes ago
 MNA Zaib Jaffar calls on PM

MNA Zaib Jaffar calls on PM

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over deaths by floods hitti ..

Prime Minister grieved over deaths by floods hitting Bangladesh, India

2 minutes ago
 Two dead, three injured in rain-related incidents ..

Two dead, three injured in rain-related incidents in KP

3 minutes ago
 VC UET calls on KP Acting Governor

VC UET calls on KP Acting Governor

6 minutes ago
 Education department, EMA asked to ensure quality ..

Education department, EMA asked to ensure quality education in schools

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.