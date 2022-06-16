UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Seeks EU's Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Seeking European Union's role to resolve Kashmir dispute, the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has appealed to the EU to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary said this during his meeting with Maria Arena, the Chairperson of the Human Rights Committee in the European Parliament, Bernhard Zimniok, Member of the Foreign Relations Committee in the European Parliament, and Virginie Joron, Member of the European Parliament from France.

Speaking on the occasion, the president called on the European Union (EU) to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir so that it could review the situation in Occupied Kashmir and submit its report to the European Parliament, said a press release received here Thursday.

He said that the European Parliament should also organize an Intra-Kashmir Dialogue and play its role in initiating dialogue between India and Pakistan.

He said that the dire situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir also merits urgent attention of the EU.

He also sought the EU parliamentarians' role in establishing Friends of Kashmir group in the European Parliament to galvanize support for the resolution of Kashmir issue and stop the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The European Union and the European Parliament, he said, should also play their due role in the early release of Yassin Malik.

He should play his important role in preventing violation of rights and giving Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

